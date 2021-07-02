Clear
Morgan County Sheriff's Office prepares for holiday weekend and offers tips for boating safety

“Starts with a life vest for everyone on the vessel, you need a fire extinguisher, as well as a kill switch and a throwing device in case someone is in trouble,” said Swafford.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 5:45 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Mike Swafford, with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said you need to be aware of your surroundings when on the water.  

“Folks will come up, tie their boats together and really create a floating dock,” said Swafford. “Families enjoy themselves, getting ready for the show.”

Swafford offered a checklist of necessities for people out on their boats this weekend.

Each year, the Sheriff’s Office is called out to several dehydration cases. Swafford said especially when alcohol is involved, people need to remember to drink water.

“We’re a part of Operation Dry Water, it’s a national program to focus on boating under the influence,” said Swafford. “Alcohol kills on land but it’s even more deadly on water because there’s a small margin of error when you have an accident on the water.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office partners with four local agencies on land and on water to make sure everyone is safe during the holiday weekend.

If you ever need help this holiday weekend, don’t hesitate to call 911.

