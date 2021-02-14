Morgan County Sheriff's Office prepared for icy conditions

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has spent days preparing for icy and potentially dangerous conditions.

Mike Swafford with the sheriff's office said a lot has gone into their planning. He said deputies are in place ready to go to respond to a variety of calls.

He said they are expecting wrecks, power outages, road closures, and ice damage to homes.

In the event of a power outage, the sheriff's office has an RV mobile command center on standby. It also has a generator that will keep the jail running.

While Swafford feels they are prepared and ready to go, he wants people to do the same and stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

"When they end up in the ditch and they call 911 and tie up the phone line and they have a deputy come out and an officer, that's stretching our resources because that deputy, that officer, that phone line isn't used on another emergency," Swafford said. "Really, the more you can stay home, you're allowing us to do more."

Swafford adds they are working closely with the Morgan County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation. He said ALDOT is on standby to treat roads in Morgan County.