Morgan County Sheriff's Office pleased with full-body scanners

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the body scanners the city bought about a year ago have proven to be worth the investment.

The machines are similar to those at an airport security checkpoint.

Before the Sheriff's Office had these devices, everyone booked at the jail was strip searched.

This meant some things might get by deputies - and anything swallowed? Forget about it, says Morgan County Sheriff''s Office Spokesperson Mike Swafford.

Deputies say these scanners have taken the guesswork out of the search process.

The sheriff's office said they've found everything from guns, to drug contraband to handcuff keys with these scanners.

"Some days there's more, some day's there's none. It's just a by chance kind of thing. But I would say on average in a week we may find three to four items of contraband a week. Which, doesn't seem like a lot when you're scanning 30 to 40 people a day, but in the grand scheme of things that's a lot of issues that could be coming in to our jail that our stopped at the door," said Lt. Richard Moats.

After being scanned, inmates are physically searched before changing into a jail-issued uniform, just to double check.