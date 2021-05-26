Morgan County Sheriff's Office place man in custody after trying to kidnap a 16-year-old

After a 5-hour long search, 36-year-old, Adam Dexter Wilson is charged with interference with child custody.

This is after Wilson came to a residence in Lacey's Spring with a gun and took a 16-year-old from her home.

Wilson will stay in custody Wednesday night since this is an ongoing investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff's office says he could be facing more charges.

WAAY-31 spoke with a woman who knows the 16-year-old and says this whole situation is just shocking to hear.

"It made my heart drop because that's not something that happens around here, it's not something that happens at all," said Jocasta Walker.

Jocasta Walker lives near Prince Circle and says the abduction that happened nearby is something out of the ordinary for this area.

The search took 5 hours before authorities found the two individuals.

Initially, the call came in as an abduction and kidnapping in the area and at one point, an amber alert was issued.

For hours, authorities used helicopters, drones and even search beagles.

The dogs ultimately found them in a wooded area behind Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church.

"They were able to push them right into the perimeter we had, so it was a successful operation and thankfully the 16-year-old, juvenile, is out of harm's way," said Mike Swafford.

Mike Swafford works with the Morgan County Sheriff's office and he says at the time of the crime, Wilson did have a gun on him but they did not find one at the time of his arrest.

"It could be out there anywhere. There's more work to be done but the biggest thing is the 16-year-old, the female juvenile, is no longer in harm's way with this incident and that's what we're thankful for," said Swafford.

Swafford says Wilson is known to the family, but he did not specify to what extent.

"This isn't normal. We're used to taking care of each other. We're not used to somebody coming out here and one of our kids is taken... Just talking about it hurts me like I want to cry right now," said Walker.

The 16 year old is reunited with her family.

However, investigators will question her to learn more about what led up to this incident.

Morgan County Sheriffs, Huntsville Police, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Limestone County Correctional Facility all assisted in the capture of Wilson.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office is the lead on the investigation.