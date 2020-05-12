Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing from Somerville

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a woman last seen on Sunday.
The department says Rhonda Nelson Palmer, 55, of Somerville was last seen at her home and was wearing black pants and a dark colored long sleeve shirt with grey writing on it. Palmer is 5'3” and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes.
If you have information, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-566-8762.
