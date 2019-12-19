Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for package thief

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office wants you to be alert after a thief was caught on camera a week before Christmas.

The sheriff's office is searching for a woman who they say stole a package from a porch. This time, it happened in the Union Hill area of Somerville on Taylor Circle.

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors who said this community is super tightknit and they're always looking out for each other, so they're not sure why somebody would come and steal a package off their neighbor's porch.

"It's kind of laidback back here, peaceful," Robert, who lives on Taylor Circle, said.

Robert didn't want to give us his last name, but said he's lived on Taylor Circle for seven years and he hasn't had any issues with people stealing from his home.

"They haven't, but I can't say that never would occur," he said.

In the video provided to us by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you see a car pull up to a home and a woman run out of it. She then runs to the porch, takes the package off of it and dashes back to the car that then speeds off.

Robert said he can only guess why someone would want to steal from one of his neighbors.

"Poverty and things like that, maybe people that's on drugs and they probably would go to that desperation," he said.

He hopes the sheriff's office can find the people who did this before anybody gets hurt.

"I just thank God each and every day for my blessings, and that things never really got out of hand on my property," he said.

The sheriff's office is asking if you have any information on who the people in this video may be to contact them.