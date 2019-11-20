Morgan County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant makes progress in recovery from 2018 head-on crash

A Morgan County lieutenant, Danny Kelso, has made huge progress after being severely injured in a car wreck in September of 2018.

Kelso and a deputy, Caleb Brooks, were hit head-on by a teen driver while in a patrol car. The crash happened along Highway 55 West and Huckaby Bridge Road in the Falkville area.

Kelso has had surgery three times since the wreck. The sheriff's office says he is now in a walking boot with crutches.

Kelso has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Rescue Squad for about 20 years.