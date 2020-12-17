Morgan County Sheriff's Office adds new protection to its jail

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is adding new levels of protection to its jail after an inmate escaped from the rec yard last year.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office, Mike Swafford, said they decided to add any additional protection the building may need, including closing a small gap between the fence and the building.

“It creates an extra buffer area, so that way, people aren’t trying to get stuff into the jail, which they really can’t now, but it keeps the public further back," said Swafford.

The Morgan County inmate that escaped last year is the only one to do so since the building was built.

The jail currently has an open-air rec yard, but Swafford said they're changing it because of the escape.

"We determined that those rec areas were supposed to have a fence covering when the building was built, but for whatever reason, that wasn’t completed," said Swafford. "So, that part is really just completing an old plan.”

He said these small changes add a new form of protection to the people in Morgan County.

“Really, it’s just peace of mind. I think that’s what people will get from this when they see it complete, if they even notice," said Swafford.

Swafford believes the new precautions will prevent any inmates from escaping in the future.

The changes should be completed in about two months.