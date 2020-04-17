UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Somerville shooting

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a female victim is dead.

A female suspect is in custody.

The call of the shooting came in at 8:10 a.m. Friday. Two females were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be a family domestic disturbance.

The county coroner, district attorney's office and sheriff’s office responded.

FROM EARLIER:

Morgan County deputies have responded to a shooting call Friday morning in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail in Somerville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is secure, and an investigation is underway.

