UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Somerville shooting

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a female victim is dead.
A female suspect is in custody.
The call of the shooting came in at 8:10 a.m. Friday. Two females were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be a family domestic disturbance.
The county coroner, district attorney's office and sheriff’s office responded.
FROM EARLIER:
Morgan County deputies have responded to a shooting call Friday morning in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail in Somerville.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is secure, and an investigation is underway.
Deputies have responded to Shooting call in the 200 Block Shagbark Tr in Somerville. Scene secure, Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/OR9EMatOab
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) April 17, 2020
