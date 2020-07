The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is now underway after a body was found in the Tennessee River Wednesday morning.

The body, which had a gunshot wound, was found on the banks of the Tennessee River at Bluff City Landing near Somerville. It was taken to the state forensics lab.

The victim was identified on Thursday as David James McCluskey, 54, of Russellville.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 256-260-5603 or 256-260-5325.