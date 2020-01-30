Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating child’s death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child.
Deputies and investigators responded Sunday to a call on a child’s death at a home on Community Lane in the Somerville area, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
The office says it is waiting for autopsy results.
