Clear
BREAKING NEWS Power outage hits downtown Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating child’s death

No arrests have been made.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:18 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child.

Deputies and investigators responded Sunday to a call on a child’s death at a home on Community Lane in the Somerville area, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The office says it is waiting for autopsy results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events