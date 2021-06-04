Morgan County Sheriff's Office in the process of applying for a $1.5 anti-meth grant

Morgan County Sheriff's Office is working to cut down on drug-related crimes.

Mike Swafford, the Spokesperson for Morgan County Sheriff's office, said they're in the process of applying for a $1.5 million anti-meth grant.

If they get the grant later this year, it will give the sheriff's office additional resources.

"That will fund additional agents, additional resources, and equipment," said Swafford.

As they await potential funding, Swafford said they're working with different local agencies.

"We re-assembled the task force," said Swafford. "We got Hartselle in on it and we got ALEA region task force, which makes us more regional, so we can understand more of the supply."

Swafford said the community also plays a large role in executing search warrants.

"They just submit what they see, which is a lot of cars coming to the house, we look into that and sure enough drugs are being sold out of that home," said Swafford.

Swafford said community tips and a re-established task force have helped combat drug-related crimes in Morgan County.