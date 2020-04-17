The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the victim in a deadly shooting Friday morning was Janet Roper Emrico, 54, of Somerville.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Shagbark Trail in Somerville.
The sheriff’s office said Friday morning that the shooting appears to be a family domestic disturbance.
The investigation is ongoing, and there are no charges at this time.
Related Content
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in deadly Somerville shooting
- Victim identified in Madison County deadly shooting
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of Monday night shooting
- 1 Somerville man dead, 1 injured in Morgan County crash
- Tuscumbia police identify victim in deadly shooting
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- Victim in deadly Limestone County wreck identified
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office creates Citizen Academy
- Priceville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
- Victim identified in Huntsville's Budget Inn deadly shooting
Scroll for more content...