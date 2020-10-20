Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspects in 2018 armed robbery

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for two suspects accused of an armed robbery in 2018.

The robbery happened in July of 2018 at the Dollar General on Highway 36 and Gum Springs Cutoff Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators used DNA to identify the suspects. They’ve obtained warrants for two men from Birmingham, Steven Kennedy and Raymond Beryl Esters.

Kennedy is currently a suspect in multiple robberies, wanted in connection to a homicide and in the Etowah County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. It says Morgan County is one of several jurisdictions with warrants pending.

Esters, who is accused of being involved in a shootout with Jefferson County deputies in January, is still wanted.