Morgan County Sheriff's Office has boats ready for flood rescues

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office shut down River Loop Road on Monday because of flooding and says there’s a plan ready in case people get stuck on the roads.

The Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 if you try to cross a flooded road, you could get swept away, but there are boats and vehicles on stand-by in case you need rescuing.

"This is unlike anything I've ever seen out here. It's crazy," said Morgan County resident, Buddy Roberson.

Buddy Roberson lives off of River Loop Road and says he is shocked by how much it's flooding.

"If it gets much worse than it is now, we'll probably move where it's more safe," said Roberson.

The Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 because of the flooding in Lacey's Spring, it has rescue hummers and flat bottom boats nearby.

"If they start needing evacuation or needing help, we can deploy those flat bottom boats to assist," said Danny Kelso with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

That's not all the county has ready. There’s also a trained swift water team.

"We have personnel that has equipment that can respond to those calls, and rescue those people if need be," said Kelso.

Roberson says he is thankful rescue squads are on stand-by.

"I think that's good because it's dangerous and people can get hurt in this," said Roberson.

Both the Sheriff's Office and Roberson say if you even think about driving through a flooded road, don't do it.

"You think you know where the roadway is and eventually you may be swift away," said Kelso.

"It's scary. I mean, you have to be careful. You'll slip and you could end up in the water somewhere," said Roberson.

The Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 there are four flat-bottom boats located near different flood zones, so if you need help, rescuers can get to you quickly.