Morgan County Sheriff's Office gets eight new tasers

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office recently got eight new tasers for deputies and corrections officers.

"We were in need of some additional ones...It's one of our less than lethal options," said Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Mike Swafford.



WAAY 31's Luke Hajdasz is tased by Morgan County Chief Deputy Alan Host.

The sheriff's office now has eight brand-new tasers. The ones deputies and corrections officers use right now need updating. Replacing those older ones isn't cheap, though. These new tasers cost about $1,000 each. With close to 100 needed, that's an almost $100,000 expense.

"Scott Stadthagen - State Representative for District 9 - we worked with him and he was able to secure some funds and basically allow us to focus on several pieces of equipment - tasers being just one," said Swafford.

In a time when policing tactics are under scrutiny, devices like these can be used to help keep unruly suspects calm.

Swafford says deadly force is always the last resort.

"Anytime deadly force is involved from the subject, it's going to be met with deadly force if it has to be," said Swafford.

Anyone who carries a taser for the sheriff's office must be certified and trained. That includes being tased themselves - like Luke was.

The zap lasts five seconds and sends about fifty thousand volts throughout your body.