Morgan County Sheriffs Office conducting weapons training for all members

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is training its employees to help keep you safe.

There's about 150 members who go through this training annually.



WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz shoots at a target at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office range in Hartselle. WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz shoots at a target at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office range in Hartselle.

WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz with his finished, peppered target. WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz with his finished, peppered target.

This includes everyone from corrections officers to school resource officers to deputies, even Sheriff Ron Puckett himself goes through it.

Although this is a mandated training by the Alabama Police Officer Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC), the sheriff's office says it's something they're happy to do.

They say it is important training that helps them prepare for any type of situation.

Each test is timed to help replicate real-life scenarios.

They focus most of their training on close-range shooting. They say that's when they need to use their weapons the most - especially handguns.

All of this is done to keep everyone safe.

"We want to ensure that any time a deputy rolls up on a scene where there could be a hostage situation that we are proficient in protecting the innocent people that may be involved," said Chief Deputy Alan Host.

The training is to prepare for any time a deputy or other member of the department would need to use a weapon.

"It's important that if there is any issue with accuracy that we get to the bottom of it with our deputies and we try and stay on top of it. Training is always fast-paced, more stress, but we also work to make sure the fundamentals are, if worst case scenario, we had to use our weapons, that we are proficient," said Lt. Eric Fields.

They do shots from the 25, 15, 7 and 5 yard lines. Participants take a total of 100 hundred shots.

To pass, the participant has to score at least an 80%.

The sheriff's office says most score a 100%, though.