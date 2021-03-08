Morgan County Sheriff's Office credits community for TipLink success

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that thanks to you, they've been able to take on about 50% of the tips they've gotten through their TipLink service.

Since the service launched early last year, the Sheriff's Office says they've received 583 tips.

They've been able to take action on over 250 of those tips, including a major drug bust two weeks ago.

Most of the tips are related to drugs or domestic situations, said Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Mike Swafford.

Swafford said that deputies can't be everywhere, so relying on the community's tips helps keep everyone safe.

"The community has really done an excellent job of putting in information that really only they would have because they live on that street. No matter how many deputies we have, no matter where we put all of them, we can't be everywhere," said Swafford.