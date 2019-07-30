Morgan County Sheriff's Office creates Citizen Academy

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is starting its very first Citizen Academy.

The academy is for anyone 18 years old and older to learn more about what the sheriff's office does in any given situation.

Mike Swafford is the public information officer for the sheriff's office. He said the academy is a program where you can get a firsthand look at how things work, from traffic stops to criminal investigations. After finishing the free 10-week program, you could be a part of the sheriff's office's next auxiliary team or volunteer for the department.

"One of our commitments is open and transparent. Communication is one way. You can't be any more open and transparent when you invite people into the building, so this allows us to do that," Swafford said. "Create advocates for what we do. We'll have people in the community that can share and give insight when things occur."

As long as you have a clean record and submit your application before August 20th, you could be selected. Swafford said this program has been done at the police department, but not at the sheriff's office.

"We handle civil matters, court matters, so that's a large area of things people may not know that we do," he said.

Some people say it'd be good experience for those who want to see what deputies actually do everyday.

"If they want to be an officer, that would be a step in the right direction. They would get some experience to have to go to the academy to be a licensed officer," Charlie Voss, who lives in Decatur, said.

To submit an application, click here.

The first class of about 30 people starts August 27th and will be every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some of the interactive classes include traffic stops and firearms training.