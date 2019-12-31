Morgan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for missing inmates

The search continues for two escaped inmates in Morgan County.

Burt Williams and Dustin Jenkins walked away from work release in Hartselle Monday morning after being on the job for just 10 to 15 minutes.

On Monday, several local agencies helped the Morgan County Sheriff's Office search wooded areas near Morgan County Environmental Services where the two men were working. K-9 crews and helicopters were used in the search. Both men were in jail on drug-related charges. An official with the sheriff's office told us they vet inmates before they let them participate in the work-release program.

"To be on a work detail, we look at their criminal history, they’re interviewed, we look at if they’re flight risks, what they’re associated with, who they’re associated with before they’re able to get that privilege," said Mike Swafford the spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriffs Office.

The Sheriff's Office said they believe the two men are still in the Hartselle area because both have ties there. They are also adding extra patrols in that area.

If you see them you should call 911.