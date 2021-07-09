Clear

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office charges woman with elder abuse; victim hit on head multiple times

Jessica Nicole Laney

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 6:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Danville woman was arrested Friday on allegations of elder abuse.

Jessica Nicole Laney, 44, beat her victim on the head multiple times, according to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the victim when they responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Laney Road in Danville. After telling deputies she had been beaten, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Laney was later found in Hartselle and arrested on an elder abuse and neglect charge. The sheriff’s office said more charges are possible.

Bond was set at $50,000.

