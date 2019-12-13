Bulletproof vests expiring at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office; hunt for money to buy them ongoing

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it needs $40,000 to upgrade all of its bulletproof vests.

The office said it needs 40 new vests, and each one costs $1,000. This type of gear allows deputies who go out and patrol to protect themselves from the unknown.

"It's one of those things we just have to have," said Mike Swafford, office spokesperson. "The bulletproof vest is vital when you're walking into the unknown. Walking up on a porch that you don't know or what's on the other side of that door."

A strong reminder of what every law enforcement officer faces daily. Six officers across the state have been killed this year.

The upgrade isn’t connected to the shootings, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told us the bulletproof vests expire every five years.

Now it needs the money to buy them.

"Regardless of where the funding comes from, we'll have vests for our guys. It has to happen. What we're doing right now is working with the county commission. They support us and we're very appreciative of that," said Swafford.

The Sheriff's Office is hopeful the Morgan County Commission helps pay but it’s unclear where the money will come from.

The new bulletproof vests will have pockets on the outside, so deputies don't have to wear a belt with their equipment on it.