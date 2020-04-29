Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man it says beat woman with axe handle

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after it says he beat a woman with an axe handle.

Donald Ray Reese, 57, of Gum Springs was charged with domestic violence. Bond was set at $5,000.

The sheriff’s office said it got a domestic disturbance call Tuesday morning and found the suspect had left the home before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance because of her injuries, which were caused by her being hit multiple times with an axe handle, the office said.

The office searched the house and found the axe handle and multiple guns.