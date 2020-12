A suspect is in custody for a stabbing in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Michael Scott Saucier, 37, of Arab in connection with a stabbing on Nov. 17 in the 12000 block of Highway 67 South in the Hulaco Community.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that he was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault.

Saucier is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man, who was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham. We were told at the time that he was expected to recover.