Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 after seizing meth, heroin, more

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call Friday morning about a physical altercation between a man and a woman on Springfield Private Drive in the Somerville area.

The sheriff's office says deputies arrested Savanna Bailey, 19, of Decatur and Bradley Hall, 33, of Somerville after finding several drug baggies, methamphetamine smoking devices and other paraphernalia inside the residence.



Narcotics agents were called to the scene with a search warrant for the property, the sheriff's office says, and they recovered methamphetamine, heroin, Alprazolam tablets and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office says the total weight of the methamphetamine was nearly 5 ounces, and the total weight of the heroin was more than one ounce.

According to the sheriff's office, in Alabama, 28 grams is the minimum amount required for a methamphetamine trafficking charge, and 4 grams of heroin is required for a heroin trafficking charge.

Bailey was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs-Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $20,300.

Hall was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs-Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received an additional charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam. His bond was set at $21,300.

Both suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail.