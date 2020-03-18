Clear
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Speeder charged after deputies find heroin, more

Michael Moncrief

Bond was set at $10,000

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tallassee man on March 13 after it says deputies found him with heroin and methadone.

Michael Morgan Moncrief, 60, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs - opioids after deputies stopped him for speeding on Interstate 65 near Falkville, the office said.

Moncrief was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

