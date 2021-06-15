Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Elderly man rescued after falling off bluff

10:23 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports the man has been rescued from the ravine. Spokesman Michael Swafford said the man is in his 80s and being checked out by medical personnel. Swafford said the man is experiencing some confusion.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies are working to rescue an elderly man who fell down a steep bluff off Peach Orchard near Priceville Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office urges drivers in the area to use caution due to the number of emergency vehicles.

