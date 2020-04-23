Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Man faces multiple charges, tried to fight deputy

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Thursday who it says tried to fight a deputy.
Christopher Don Terry, 36, of Eva was charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Lawrence Cove Road in the Oden Ridge community on Thursday morning.
The deputy said Terry refused to follow verbal commands, resisted, and began to fight.
The Deputy, an active member of the Alabama Army National Guard 1-167th Infantry Battalion HHC Sniper Section, was unharmed.
"We continue to see an increase in domestic violence calls as well as an increase in overall violence during calls as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues," said Sheriff Ron Puckett
Terry’s bond was set at $17,000.
