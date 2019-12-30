Clear
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Man busted for drugs, then asks for picture

Heath Swafford, second from left, and Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies (Image from Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Monday to announce the arrest of a man on multiple charges who had an unusual request.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As you can see in the photo in this story, the sheriff’s office said Heath Swafford, 24, of Laceys Spring asked for a photo with the deputies who arrested him.

Swafford was arrested Saturday, and the sheriff’s office said he had heroin and methamphetamine. The office said a motorcycle that had been stolen from Huntsville was at his residence.

Swafford was arrested on four felony probation revocation warrants of possession of controlled substance, theft of property, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. He faces additional drug and property crimes, and is being held without bond, the office’s post said.

