Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after standoff in Danville

Mathew Johnson

The standoff happened when officials were serving a felony warrant at a home in Danville.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a standoff that happened Saturday when officials were serving a felony warrant at a home on Holladay Road in Danville.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, 35-year-old Mathew Johnson, barricaded himself in a back bedroom of the home. Deputies safely removed Johnson's parents from the trailer, and the sheriff's office says after continued discussion, Johnson surrendered without further incident.

Johnson was booked in the Morgan County Jail for two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant, and he is currently being held without bond.

