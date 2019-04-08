Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a standoff that happened Saturday when officials were serving a felony warrant at a home on Holladay Road in Danville.
The sheriff's office says the suspect, 35-year-old Mathew Johnson, barricaded himself in a back bedroom of the home. Deputies safely removed Johnson's parents from the trailer, and the sheriff's office says after continued discussion, Johnson surrendered without further incident.
Johnson was booked in the Morgan County Jail for two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant, and he is currently being held without bond.
Related Content
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after standoff in Danville
- Danville woman charged with theft from elderly Morgan County resident
- Danville man arrested for possession of meth
- Morgan Co. Investigators searching for shooter in Danville
- Morgan Co. sheriff's office reviewing trustee program
- Multiple suspects arrested in Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office narcotics sweep
- Suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit with Morgan Co. deputies
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape
- Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge
Scroll for more content...