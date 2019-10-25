Clear
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man accused of stealing guns arrested during traffic stop

John Beasley

The sheriff's office says investigators were able to recover all the stolen guns.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for stealing guns.

According to the department, when a deputy stopped a van at the intersection of Vaughn Bridge Road and Blowing Springs Road, they saw drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, 42-year-old John Beasley of Hartselle, was arrested for gun thefts reported earlier in the day and outstanding warrants with the department.

The sheriff's office says investigators were able to recover all the stolen guns.

Beasley was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

