Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man accused of stealing guns arrested during traffic stop

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for stealing guns.

According to the department, when a deputy stopped a van at the intersection of Vaughn Bridge Road and Blowing Springs Road, they saw drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, 42-year-old John Beasley of Hartselle, was arrested for gun thefts reported earlier in the day and outstanding warrants with the department.

The sheriff's office says investigators were able to recover all the stolen guns.

Beasley was booked in the Morgan County Jail.