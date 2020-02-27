Clear
Law enforcement: Escaped Marshall County murderer may be in Morgan County
Law enforcement: Escaped Marshall County murderer may be in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation on Pitts Road.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and U.S. Marshals are currently at a residence on Pitts Road in the Falkville/Eva area of Morgan County attempting to serve a warrant.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 5:03 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian, Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Law enforcement on scene believe it is possible Daniel Miner is in the area at this time.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Miner as escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miner was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on a murder charge for his role in the shooting death of Edward Lee Williams during a 1993 robbery in Marshall County.

The scene is active with a large police presence, according to a post on Twitter.

