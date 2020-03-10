Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get donated body armor

Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The donation is from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 10:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9, Juko, is getting a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Juko’s vest was sponsored by Gerri Baker of Clayton, California and will be embroidered with the message, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” It should arrive within eight to ten weeks.

According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.

"We continue to ask more from our K9 units and this added protection will help them meet the challenge," said Sheriff Ron Puckett.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events