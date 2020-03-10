Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get donated body armor

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9, Juko, is getting a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Juko’s vest was sponsored by Gerri Baker of Clayton, California and will be embroidered with the message, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” It should arrive within eight to ten weeks.
According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.
"We continue to ask more from our K9 units and this added protection will help them meet the challenge," said Sheriff Ron Puckett.
