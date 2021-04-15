Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, K9 deputy, helicopter searching woods for barefoot drug suspect

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dakota Quintorrian Long after the office says he ran away while being served arrest and search warrants.

The office said the 22-year-old Florence man ran barefoot into the woods during a search of home in the 1,400 block of Gum Springs Road. Long was going to be arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Long was last seen wearing red shorts in the area between Gum Springs and Sample roads. Another man was with him.

Deputies are currently searching the area with K9 Deputy Havoc and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Use caution in area and report any suspicious activity to 911.