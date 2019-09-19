Clear
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Knox dies

K9 Deputy Knox (Image from Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Knox had been serving the community since 2014.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has lost a member of the team.

K9 Deputy Knox died unexpectedly on Thursday, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

