Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Knox dies

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has lost a member of the team.
K9 Deputy Knox died unexpectedly on Thursday, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.
Knox had been serving the community since 2014.
