A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator is ‘fighting to survive’ after being injured by a bull, according to the office.

Caleb Brooks was injured by the bull at his home, the office said in a Facebook post.

“The bull did extensive internal damage and has left Caleb in Huntsville Hospital fighting to survive. We ask for any and all prayers for Caleb, his family and the medical team attending to him,” the post said.

