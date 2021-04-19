Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate attacks corrections officer

An inmate attacked a corrections officer Monday as meals were being distributed, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said she has been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital.
“While serious, she was alert and good spirits,” the office said in a tweet.
