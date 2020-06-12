Morgan County Sheriff's Office, FBI to give update on Valhermoso Springs mass shooting

On Friday, we're expecting to learn new information on a mass shooting in Morgan County.
A week ago, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Talacuh Road in Valhermoso Springs, where they found seven people shot to death.
Now, the sheriff's office, along with the FBI, will hold a joint news conference Friday afternoon to update the public on the shooting.
At the conference, we're hoping to learn if they have any suspect descriptions or additional information to provide.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Talacuh Road around 11:30 last Thursday night. When they got there, they found the home partially on fire. They were able to put the fire out and upon investigation, found seven people and a dog shot to death.
We now know the victims are:
- Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs
- Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens
- James Benford, 22, of Decatur
- Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs
- Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur
- William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville
- Juvenile, 17
We know a few of the victims have been laid to rest.
So far, the sheriff's office has not released a motive for the murders. They also have not said if they have a person or persons of interest. They did say they believe whoever is responsible does not pose a threat to the public, but they did not say why they believe that.
We hope to learn the answers to these questions later on Friday. We will have a reporter at the conference to bring you the latest details.