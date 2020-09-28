Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: 2 taken to hospital after 18-wheeler wrecked into car on Highway 67

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays Monday morning on Highway 67.

The department posted to Twitter around 7:45 a.m., saying that the 18-wheeler hit a car on Highway 67 at Hulaco Road in the Hulaco area.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the car was injured, and two people were taken by ambulance to Cullman Regional Hospital.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

