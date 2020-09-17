Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Decatur man charged with assaulting girl in car, more

A Decatur man faces domestic violence and other charges after law enforcement says he was seen assaulting a woman in a car before leading them on a chase.

Kerry Lee Sutherlin, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eluding law enforcement, domestic violence, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic citations, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Swafford said deputies responded to a “rolling” domestic disturbance on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle on Wednesday evening. He said Sutherlin stopped his vehicle, but then took off once a deputy approached.

“Due to witnessing a physical assault on a juvenile female passenger, the deputy initiated a pursuit but disengaged due to the amount of traffic and congestion in Decatur,” Swafford said.

Decatur police also responded, and Sutherlin’s vehicle eventually came to a stop after wrecking into another vehicle at the intersection of highways 31 and 67.

Swafford said the juvenile victim in Sutherlin’s vehicle received minor injuries and was released to family.

And the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash with Sutherlin’s was treated on scene for minor injuries.