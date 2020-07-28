Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: 5 arrested after meth, more found in Falkville residence

Five people were arrested Monday after methamphetamine, marijuana and more were found in a Falkville residence.

Agents with The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit attached to the ALEA Region F Drug Task Force and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division executed a drug search warrant in the 600 block of Wilson Mountain Road.

Agents found about 53 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and cash, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Graffiti about meth was found in a bedroom of the residence, he said.

Agents arrested:

Shannon Marie Drinkard, 48, of Falkville for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300.

Kathy Lynn Haggermaker, 29, of Hartselle for Loitering in a Drug House. Bond was set at $300.

Bridget Reane Brown Hall, 42, of Somerville for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $21,000.

Nicolas Wayne Oden, 31, of Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $1,000.

Edward Lee Turrentine, 51, of Falkville for 3 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $15,000.

All five were booked in the Morgan County Jail.