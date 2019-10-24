Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: 1 in custody in ‘hit list’ probe at Brewer High School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: 1 in custody in ‘hit list’ probe at Brewer High School

A subject is in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the report of an alleged “hit list” at A.P. Brewer High School.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:36 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A subject is in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the report of an alleged “hit list” at A.P. Brewer High School.

The sheriff’s office said the school is secure and additional deputies are on campus.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said it appears this is not related to a Wednesday threat reported at the school.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events