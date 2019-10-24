Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: 1 in custody in ‘hit list’ probe at Brewer High School

A subject is in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the report of an alleged “hit list” at A.P. Brewer High School.
The sheriff’s office said the school is secure and additional deputies are on campus.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office said it appears this is not related to a Wednesday threat reported at the school.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
