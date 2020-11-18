Morgan County Sheriff seeks suspect in Tuesday stabbing

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Scott Saucier, 37, of Arab in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing n the 12000 block of Highway 67 South in the Hulaco Community.

The sheriff’s office said he has a warrant for second-degree assault.

Michael Scott Saucier Michael Scott Saucier

From earlier:

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Mike Swafford, says deputies found a 24-year-old white man with stab wounds. He was airlifted to Birmingham and is expected to recover.

Swafford says they have identified a person of interest but are not releasing their information at this time.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies are responding to a reported stabbing Tuesday night.

It's in the 12000 block of Highway 67 South in the Hulaco Community. The department posted to Facebook and Twitter about the report around 7:15 p.m.

We're working to learn more. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.