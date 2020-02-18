Morgan County Sheriff looking for man with six warrants

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped after a car chase. The Sheriffs Office says it is looking for 44-year-old Jeffrey Kent.

Deputies were chasing a car with Kent and another woman inside it Tuesday morning. The chase ended on Irby Circle, where the woman was arrested and Kent fled the scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Kent is wanted on six warrants, all related to drug charges and neighbors on Irby Circle say they now feel uneasy about him being on the loose.

"When I left the house this morning around 9 o clock, I noticed there were a couple of sheriff's cars in front of a neighbors house," said neighbor Bryan Mosley.

"Pulled up on two cop cars and an ambulance and had to wait for a while and they had a woman in handcuffs," said neighbor, Danny Simmons.

Neighbors who live on Irby Circle say when they heard a car chase ended on their street, they weren't surprised.

"Occasionally we will have a little flare up here or there," said Mosley.

"In this neighborhood, you can see that often," said Simmons.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they are taking precautions to make sure they stay safe.

"I want to keep my doors locked and keep my house locked up until they find him for sure," said Mosley.

"We pay attention to who's on the circle. A different car that someone hasn't seen or stops it somewhere. Just keep the eye open and listen a little bit," said Simmons.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information on Kent’s whereabouts, you should contact Morgan County dispatch by dialing 9-1-1.

We are working to learn if the woman who was arrested will face any charges. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released her identity.