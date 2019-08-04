Morgan County Sheriff: heartsick but diligent after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas

Prayers are going out to El Paso and Dayton from Morgan County.

The sheriff's office tells WAAY 31 it's heartsick about what happened in Texas and Ohio. Still, Morgan County deputies will keeps its focus on the people of Morgan County and keeping them safe. “We will remain diligent in our efforts to protect and serve,” the sheriff’s office said.

In particular, school resource officers are more visible in Morgan County schools. “We are proud that we have more patrol units on the road and more SROs in our schools,” the office tweeted.

Also, the sheriff's office says it’s tackling any threat with more training and new tactics. “We've remained committed to increased training and renewed tactics aimed to prevent and respond to the unforeseen.”

And cooperation is strong among the sheriff's office and police departments in Morgan County. “We maintain excellent interagency cooperation across the county with Police Departments in Hartselle, Priceville, Decatur, Trinity, Somerville and ALEA in addition to our area EMS, EMA, Fire Departments and Rescue Squad.”

The sheriff’s office says it is ready to respond. “In short, while we don't have all the answers, there are a multitude of men and women around you that are ready to rapidly respond and place themselves in harm's way to protect you and your loved ones.”