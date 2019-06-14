Morgan County Sheriff: Railroad crossing evader arrested after headbutting car, fighting deputy

A Hartselle man has been arrested after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he drove around lowered railroad crossing arms, beat his head against a vehicle, and fought a deputy.

The sheriff’s office shared all the details on its Facebook page, which you can see here.

Lonnie Ray Laningham, 43, of Hartselle was charged Wednesday with felony assault on law enforcement, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to signal, and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

According to a post on the Facebook page of sheriff’s office, on June 12 deputies initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle go around the lowered arms of a railroad crossing in downtown Hartselle.

While approaching the vehicle the driver, Laningham, became belligerent and aggressive toward the deputy who called for backup and informed him of the reason for the stop. The deputy returned to his vehicle with Laningham's identification to verify his identity and issue a citation. At this time Laningham exited his vehicle and failed to comply when asked to return to his car, the post says.

A struggle ensued as backup arrived. The second deputy witnessed Laningham actively and physically resisting. The deputy attempted to assist in detaining him, according to the post.

Additionally, the post says that, once handcuffed, Laningham began hitting the hood of the patrol car with his head, leaving several dents. Then, the primary deputy attended to a female passenger who attempted to exit the vehicle while the assisting deputy escorted Laningham to his patrol car. Laningham noticed a deputy's body camera on the ground from the struggle and stomped the device, destroying it, the sheriff’s office said.

Laningham became physically combative as the deputy placed him in the back of his patrol car, rolling on his back and kicking the deputy in the head and neck, causing injury. The deputy subdued the subject with OC Spray as he continued to spit on and kick the windows while yelling at and threatening deputies, according to the sheriff’s office

Laningham was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $4,000.

The assisting deputy recuperated and has returned to duty expecting a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.