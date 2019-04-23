Clear
Morgan County Sheriff: Book in jail has more than words inside

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page Tuesday to show off a discovery inside a book at the jail – a shank inside a book.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The old saying goes that the pen is mightier than the sword, but what about when those written words come with a weapon?

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook page Tuesday to show off a discovery inside a book at the jail – a shank inside a book.

You can see the full post HERE

