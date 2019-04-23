The old saying goes that the pen is mightier than the sword, but what about when those written words come with a weapon?
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page Tuesday (click here to give them a Like) to show off a discovery inside a book at the jail – a shank inside a book.
You can see the full post HERE
Related Content
- Morgan County Sheriff: Book in jail has more than words inside
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office puts jail visitor in jail
- Inmate escaped from Morgan County Jail
- Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape
- Inmates accused of getting drugs in Morgan County Jail
- Morgan Co. sheriff's office reviewing trustee program
- Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies recovering after crash
- Morgan County DA files civil suit against Sheriff Ana Franklin
- Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge
Scroll for more content...