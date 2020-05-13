Morgan County Schools working on several plans for the fall

This week, school districts across North Alabama updated graduation plans because groups of more than 10 people are legal again.

While this school year is not over, a lot of people want to know what to expect next school year.

Most districts told us they will leave the decision to the State Board of Education, but Morgan County Schools is trying to ensure parents, their kids will be safe.

Right now, there is still not a set plan in place.

"We'll go by the state superintendents guidelines, and governor's guidelines to go by starting in the Fall," Cherie Humphries, director of elementary education said.

She said Morgan County schools is looking at several possible plans right now.

"Our superintendent and directors, and principals have gotten together and we've been throwing around some ideas," Humphries said. "So whatever that will look like, you know plan A, plan B, Plan C."

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci once again said don’t expect a vaccine before the new school year. However, with no vaccine, WAAY31 asked Humphries if the district is worried parents may not want their kids back in the classroom.

"I'm sure there will be some parents concerned about sending their students to school in the fall," Humphries said. "We as a team, at Morgan county schools have been developing ideas in that event so that way we can keep those students still connected in our school district."

She did not go into detail on these plans, but hopes parents keep their children in the school system whether they go back to the classroom or continue with blended learning from home.

Blended learning keeps the school teachers involved compared to traditional home-schooling.

Whether they resume in person instruction or not, she said she believes the way students learn is forever changed.

"I think we're going to be looking at instruction being a little different in the future and more blended opportunities, more creative opportunities," Humphries said.

As far as summer learning programs, starting June 8th, the district will begin the summer reading program. It is required for certain students under the Alabama Literacy Act. It will be done virtually, and if a student does not have access to internet, they will be provided with take-home packets.

For Huntsville City Schools, they are still waiting on guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education.

They said in a statement:

"Huntsville City Schools is in the process of designing possible courses of action for summer operations and the 2020-2021 school year based on the evolving public health situation and guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education. Once plans are finalized, information will follow."

Madison County Schools said they are waiting for guidance from the state superintendent and the governor until they announce a plan.