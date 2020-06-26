Morgan County Schools preparing plan to re-open Aug. 12

Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent told WAAY 31 after hearing Friday's guidance from the state, the district will start working Monday on what school is going to look like in the district.

"We have tons of ideas, everyone has tons of ideas," Lee Willis, deputy superintendent for Morgan County Schools, said

Willis said the one thing that's not going to change is their plan to re-open schools on Aug. 12, but he says how school will look that day may not be how school will look a week later. The plan they're creating is going to be ever changing.

He said a lot of factors come in to play when making the district's plan for next school year, including how to keep children and staff safe and providing an environment either in person or online that keeps students learning.

"That's going to be a big focus right at the beginning. Let's just get everyone back in school. If it's on campus or off campus, let's get them back in school. Let's start having conversations and let's start learning and let's have school," he said.

Willis said some parents have already let him know they will keep their kids at home for the start of school. He said either way he wants to create a flexible plan where students can quickly switch from traditional classrooms to virtual learning and back.

There's no way around this coming back and forth for some of them, and we have to make sure that we have platforms in place and methodologies in place and learning in place that can transition back and forth while providing good support," he said.

Willis also wants a plan in case of low staffing because of self-quarantine. He said the district will provide all teachers with the tools they need to make any of the plans work.

Willis said the district’s initial plan should be ready within the next couple of weeks.