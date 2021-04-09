Morgan County Schools teacher arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

A Morgan County Schools teacher was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Dennis Holmes was arrested on Thursday after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 36 and Halbrooks Road between Hartselle and Danville.

The Sheriff's Office said after a K9 alerted to the car, a search revealed two pipes with marijuana residue and a clear baggie with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Holmes also received two tickets for having a switched and expired tag.

According to the Morgan County Schools website, Holmes teaches Driver's Education and Psychology at Danville High School. Holmes is out of jail on a $300 bond.

Here is a statement from Morgan County Schools:

"We are aware that a Morgan County Schools employee has been arrested for an alleged offense that occurred outside school hours. That employee has been placed on administrative leave."